Top 5 Countries With Most Extra Marital Affairs
With an increase in the awareness and knowledge level of populations across countries, the perception of infidelity undoubtedly varies. Thailand leads the ranking at 56%, owing to practices such as ‘Mia noi’ and ‘kik’ culture, which have essentially normalized extra relationships. Denmark stands in second place at 46% under this ranking, with many instances of affairs reported from Copenhagen. Italy steals the third placement along with Germany at 45% that represent a history of romantic legacy and discreet modern behavior. France comes in at fifth at 43% and is famous for the acceptance of affairs and very few that express regret. The study by The Richest is based on dating site statistics, which show how history, tradition, and openness to society influence the structure of present relationships.
Thailand (56%)
Thailand leads the way, with 56% of people confessing to infidelity. The nation has a culture of mia noi (a minor spouse), and ‘kik’ culture, when people have extra curricular relationships, some non-sex, some sexual.
Denmark (46%)
Denmark is second, with 46% of individuals having had affairs. Significantly, a high number of people living in Copenhagen reported on affairs.
Italy (45%)
Italy is tied for third place along with Germany at 45%. The nation is culturally associated with legendary lovers such as Casanova and boasts the history of high profile politician Silvio Berlusconi.
Germany (45%)
Germany similarly sits at 45%, tying it with Italy. It also tells us that Germans are perhaps even more probable than the French to have affairs but perhaps more covertly.
France (43%)
At number five is France, with 43% of them owing up to cheating. The French are said to be pretty open minded when it comes to the heart. Indeed, France is the only nation on the list where the majority believe that affairs are acceptable from a moral standpoint only 28% of cheaters showed remorse.