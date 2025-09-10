Top 5 Countries With Most Extra Marital Affairs

With an increase in the awareness and knowledge level of populations across countries, the perception of infidelity undoubtedly varies. Thailand leads the ranking at 56%, owing to practices such as ‘Mia noi’ and ‘kik’ culture, which have essentially normalized extra relationships. Denmark stands in second place at 46% under this ranking, with many instances of affairs reported from Copenhagen. Italy steals the third placement along with Germany at 45% that represent a history of romantic legacy and discreet modern behavior. France comes in at fifth at 43% and is famous for the acceptance of affairs and very few that express regret. The study by The Richest is based on dating site statistics, which show how history, tradition, and openness to society influence the structure of present relationships.