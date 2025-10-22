Top 5 Countries Without a Single River: Check How They Ingeniously Survive Water Scarcity
Countries without rivers, mostly deserts or small islands like Saudi Arabia and the Maldives, survive using desalination, groundwater, rainwater harvesting, and water recycling.
Saudi Arabia:
The riverless country that is the largest in the world depends a lot on the whole desalination process, which is responsible for supplying almost 70% of its drinking water, besides the underground aquifers
Qatar:
Desalination is the source of nearly all of its water (99%). Besides, the country is at the forefront of recycling water technology and implementing water conservation programs to avoid wastage.
United Arab Emirates:
The UAE relies on large-scale desalination for 80% of its water supply, while also recycling wastewater and using advanced irrigation for sustainable purposes.
Kuwait:
This arid country gets the major part of its water needs covered by desalination of seawater and extraction of groundwater, which is made possible through strict conservation laws.
Bahrain:
Bahrain has a tiny amount of natural springs and groundwater, but it still manages to produce more than 60% of its freshwater through desalination and is actively spreading water-saving awareness throughout the country.