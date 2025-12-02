Top 5 Cricket Umpires In The World, Check 2025 List

An exceptionally talented umpire in cricket who has acquired and mastered all these skills will certainly be invaluable to the sport. He/she will not only be able to make correct and instantaneous decisions, and handle crises like a pro but also possess a profound understanding of the game. Plausibility, impartiality, and uniformity are the three key attributes of great officiating. The International Cricket Council (ICC) through its Voting Academy and public polling gives away the David Shepherd Trophy for the Umpire of the Year to the one who gets the most votes and, thus, acknowledging the exactness and control over the game.