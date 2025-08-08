Top 5 Cricketers with the Most Ducks in Test Cricket History
Here are the top five cricketers with the most ducks in Test cricket history, featuring legends like CA Walsh, SCJ Broad, CS Martin, GD McGrath, and Ishant Sharma.
CA Walsh (W)I
He had appeared in 132 matches from 1984 to 2001 and has scored 936 runs at 7.54 average. CA Walsh has the record for most ducks in Test cricket with 43.
SCJ Broad (ENG)
Played 167 Tests from 2007 to 2023, scored 3,662 runs at an average of 18.03, and has 39 career ducks, the highest by an Englishman, tied with another.
CS Martin (NZ)
Played 71 Tests for New Zealand from 2000 to 2013, scoring 123 runs at an average of 2.36, with 36 ducks to his name in Test cricket.
GD McGrath (AUS)
124 Tests from 1993 to 2007 in which he scored 641 runs at an average of 7.36 and now rests 35 ducks of his career batting dismissals in Test cricket.
Ishant Sharma (IND)
Played 105 Tests from 2007 to 2024, scoring 716 runs at 6.68 average, containing the record of most ducks (33) by an Indian Test bowler.
Disclaimer
The statistics are based on official cricket records up to the latest completed matches and may change a s active players continue their careers.