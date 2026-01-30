LIVE TV
  • Top 5 Dating Apps in India to Try for Serious and Casual Connections

Top 5 Dating Apps in India to Try for Serious and Casual Connections

Online dating in India has grown rapidly over the past few years, with apps making it easier to meet new people beyond social circles. From casual chats to serious relationships, different platforms now cater to varied preferences, age groups, and intentions, giving users multiple safe and convenient ways to connect.

Published: January 30, 2026 14:04:43 IST
Tinder
1/6

Tinder

Tinder remains popular among Indian youth offering swipe based matching chats location filters boosts safety tools and casual dating options.

Bumble
2/6

Bumble

Bumble empowers women by letting them start conversations encourages respectful matches offers friendship networking modes verification badges and privacy controls.

Hinge
3/6

Hinge

Hinge focuses on meaningful relationships through detailed profiles prompts voice notes compatibility algorithms limited likes and conversation friendly design features.

TrulyMadly
4/6

TrulyMadly

TrulyMadly targets Indian users with trust scores identity checks interest based matching privacy options secure messaging and curated suggestions daily.

Schmooze
5/6
Schmooze

Schmooze matches users through memes and humor compatibility focuses on personality based connections fun swiping experience interactive quizzes and lighthearted conversations.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and is based on general popularity and publicly available app features. User experiences, safety levels, and results may vary. Always follow platform guidelines and practice personal safety when interacting or meeting people through dating applications.

