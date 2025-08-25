From James Faulkner to Travis Head: Top 5 Fastest Australian Centuries in ODIs
At times, Australia has produced some of the most explosive batting performances in ODIs, particularly with Glenn Maxwell’s record for the fastest century (40 balls). Cameron Green, James Faulkner, and Travis Head are also included on the list of Australia’s fastest century scorers with their incredible power-hitting and all-round capabilities, which have entertained so many fans in the international arena.
Glenn Maxwell – 40 balls
Maxwell performed an extremely spectacular 40-ball century against the Netherlands in 2023 and set the record for the fastest ODI hundred in Australia.
Cameron Green – 47 balls
Green destroyed a 47-ball hundred against South Africa in 2025, being just one second slower than Maxwell to hold the Australasian second-fastest centurion title.
Glenn Maxwell – 51 balls
In 2015, Maxwell scored a century in a 51-ball match against Sri Lanka, which was an extremely outstanding exhibition of his hitting power.
James Faulkner – 57 balls
James Faulkner completed a 57-ball century against India in 2013 to shine with his all-round abilities, but it was in vain as Australia lost the match.
Travis Head – 59 balls
Travis Head’s 59-ball century against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup was the third-fastest in tournament history for Australia and wowed cricket fans.