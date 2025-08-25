LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From James Faulkner to Travis Head: Top 5 Fastest Australian Centuries in ODIs

From James Faulkner to Travis Head: Top 5 Fastest Australian Centuries in ODIs

 At times, Australia has produced some of the most explosive batting performances in ODIs, particularly with Glenn Maxwell’s record for the fastest century (40 balls). Cameron Green, James Faulkner, and Travis Head are also included on the list of Australia’s fastest century scorers with their incredible power-hitting and all-round capabilities, which have entertained so many fans in the international arena.

By: Last Updated: August 25, 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Glenn Maxwell – 40 balls
1/5

Glenn Maxwell – 40 balls

Maxwell performed an extremely spectacular 40-ball century against the Netherlands in 2023 and set the record for the fastest ODI hundred in Australia.

Cameron Green – 47 balls
2/5

Cameron Green – 47 balls

Green destroyed a 47-ball hundred against South Africa in 2025, being just one second slower than Maxwell to hold the Australasian second-fastest centurion title.

Glenn Maxwell – 51 balls
3/5

Glenn Maxwell – 51 balls

In 2015, Maxwell scored a century in a 51-ball match against Sri Lanka, which was an extremely outstanding exhibition of his hitting power.

James Faulkner – 57 balls
4/5

James Faulkner – 57 balls

James Faulkner completed a 57-ball century against India in 2013 to shine with his all-round abilities, but it was in vain as Australia lost the match.

Travis Head – 59 balls
5/5

Travis Head – 59 balls

Travis Head’s 59-ball century against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup was the third-fastest in tournament history for Australia and wowed cricket fans.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?