Top 5 Fastest Bowlers to 50 IPL Wickets: From Kagiso Rabada To Sunil Narine
Kagiso Rabada tops the list as the fastest bowler to 50 IPL wickets, achieving the milestone in just 27 matches.
Kagiso Rabada(27 Matches)
Kagiso Rabada, the pacemaker from South Africa, has broken the records in 2020 by surpassing CSK with his raw pace and yorkers, and in so doing, he has beaten the record of Sunil Narine who was the fastest overall and fastest to reach the mark of 100 wickets in 64 games.
Sunil Narine (32 Matches)
The spinner from the West Indies, Sunil Narine, who had the record until Rabada as he was getting to the 50 wickets in 32 matches by 2014 through mystery spin. Only four spinners appear in the top 15 for this achievement.
Lasith Malinga (33 Matches)
Malinga of Sri Lanka, the highest wicket-taker in the IPL, took 50 in 33 matches, making use of his slinging action and death-over strategy for the Mumbai Indians. His legacy is still motivating the fast bowlers in T20 cricket.
Khaleel Ahmed (35 Matches)
The left-arm Indian bowler Khaleel Ahmed is the quickest home bowler to get to 50 wickets in 35 outings, a feat that he accomplished in 2023 during the matches against LSG with swing and early breakthroughs. He has surpassed the 37-match record of Amit Mishra.
Imran Tahir (35 Matches)
Imran Tahir, the leg-spinner from South Africa, matched Ahmed's record in 35 games, turning the IPL conditions to his advantage by combining guile and aggression in a very effective manner.
