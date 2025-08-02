  • Home>
Top 5 Fastest to 10,000 Test Runs: Only One Indian Among Them Can You Guess Who?

The top five cricketers have reached 10,000 Test runs in the fewest innings. Sachin Tendulkar is the only Indian among global legends like Lara and Ponting.

By: Last Updated: August 2, 2025 | 9:11 PM IST
Top 5 Fastest to 10000 Test Runs

Scoring 10,000 runs in Test cricket is a monumental achievement, but doing it in the fewest innings puts a batter in a league of legends. From Caribbean flair to Australian grit, here are the top five fastest players to reach 10,000 Test runs, featuring just one Indian in this elite list.

Brian Lara

West Indies legend Brian Lara reached 10,000 Test runs in just 195 innings. He achieved this feat against England in 2004 and holds the highest-ever individual Test score 400*.

Sachin Tendulkar

India’s 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar, also took 195 innings to score 10,000 runs. He reached this milestone against Pakistan in Kolkata and holds numerous records, including 51 Test centuries.

Kumar Sangakkara

Sri Lankan icon Sangakkara reached 10,000 Test runs in 195 innings. He is known for consistency, later became the fastest to 12,000 runs, and co-created a record 624-run partnership with Jayawardene.

Ricky Ponting

Australia’s former captain Ricky Ponting is the fourth fastest, scoring 10,000 Test runs in 196 innings. He is also Australia’s highest run-scorer in Test cricket, amassing a total of 13,378 runs.

Steven Smith

Steven Smith is the only active player on the list. He reached the 10,000-run mark against Sri Lanka in Galle and is the top overseas run-scorer at Lord’s with 604 runs.

Disclaimer

The statistics and records mentioned in this article are accurate as of August 2025. Rankings and milestones may change with future matches and player performances. Always refer to official cricket boards or the ICC for the latest updates.

