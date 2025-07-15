LIVE TV
Top 5 Foods to Eat During Chickenpox for Quick Healing and Relief

Eating the right foods during chickenpox can help speed up recovery and ease discomfort. Here are the top five soothing, immune-boosting, and hydrating options to include in your diet.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
1/6

Soft Grains (Porridge, Khichdi, Oatmeal)

Soft, easy-to-digest grains, such as porridge and khichdi, provide energy, calm the digestive system, and are soothing to the throat during chickenpox.

2/6

Fruits (Bananas, Apples, Berries)

Such vitamin-filled fruits are also packed full of antioxidants, aid in immune function, ease digestion, keep the body hydrated, and hasten the recovery from chickenpox.

3/6

Vegetables (Steamed or Boiled)

Steamed or boiled vegetables offer all the required nutrients; they are easy on the system and reinforce the immune system without any irritation or discomfort.

4/6

Protein Foods (Lentils, Beans, Tofu, Chicken)

Soft, protein-rich foods repair damaged tissues, support immune health, and provide strength. Use bland or non-oily varieties for better digestion during recovery.

5/6

Foods That Hydrate (Coconut Water, Water-Rich Fruits)

Coconut water and juicy fruits replace lost fluids, lower the intensity of fever, rid the body of toxins, and keep the body hydrated during the chickenpox healing process.

6/6

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a doctor for diagnosis and treatment during illness.

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

