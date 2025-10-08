Top 5 Highest Individual ODI Scores by Indian Batters in Australia: From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh
Indian batsmen have produced memorable ODI innings in Australia, with Rohit Sharma’s 171* leading remarkable knocks from Yuvraj Singh, Ganguly, Dhawan, and others, achieving high scores against top teams.
Rohit Sharma 171* (Perth 2016)
Rohit's unbeaten 171 was marked by elegant strokes, 13 fours, 7 sixes, setting a strong total yet India lost.
Sourav Ganguly 141 (Adelaide 2000)
Ganguly's powerful 141 helped India dominate Pakistan’s bowling in Adelaide, contributing significantly to a decisive win.
Yuvraj Singh 139 (Sydney 2004)
Yuvraj’s 139 showcased aggressive batting with 16 boundaries and two sixes, anchoring India's innings in Sydney.
Rohit Sharma 138 (Melbourne 2015)
Rohit scored a classy 138, exhibiting his mastery over Australian bowling in the tri-series at the MCG.
Shikhar Dhawan 137 (Melbourne 2015)
Dhawan's 137-run innings against South Africa highlighted his skill and composure in a high-pressure World Cup match.