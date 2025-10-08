LIVE TV
  • Top 5 Highest Individual ODI Scores by Indian Batters in Australia: From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh

Top 5 Highest Individual ODI Scores by Indian Batters in Australia: From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh

Indian batsmen have produced memorable ODI innings in Australia, with Rohit Sharma’s 171* leading remarkable knocks from Yuvraj Singh, Ganguly, Dhawan, and others, achieving high scores against top teams.

October 8, 2025
Rohit Sharma 171* (Perth 2016)
1/5

Rohit Sharma 171* (Perth 2016)

Rohit's unbeaten 171 was marked by elegant strokes, 13 fours, 7 sixes, setting a strong total yet India lost.

Sourav Ganguly 141 (Adelaide 2000)
2/5

Sourav Ganguly 141 (Adelaide 2000)

Ganguly's powerful 141 helped India dominate Pakistan’s bowling in Adelaide, contributing significantly to a decisive win.

Yuvraj Singh 139 (Sydney 2004)
3/5

Yuvraj Singh 139 (Sydney 2004)

Yuvraj’s 139 showcased aggressive batting with 16 boundaries and two sixes, anchoring India's innings in Sydney.

Rohit Sharma 138 (Melbourne 2015)
4/5

Rohit Sharma 138 (Melbourne 2015)

Rohit scored a classy 138, exhibiting his mastery over Australian bowling in the tri-series at the MCG.

Shikhar Dhawan 137 (Melbourne 2015)
5/5

Shikhar Dhawan 137 (Melbourne 2015)

Dhawan's 137-run innings against South Africa highlighted his skill and composure in a high-pressure World Cup match.

