  • Top 5 Highest ODI Run Chases in Australia: Team India Features Twice on the Elite List

Top 5 Highest ODI Run Chases in Australia: Team India Features Twice on the Elite List

As the much-awaited India vs Australia ODI series kicks off on Sunday (October 19), here’s a look at the top five highest successful ODI run chases on Australian soil.

Australia vs England, Sydney, 2011:
Australia vs England, Sydney, 2011:

As we know, Australia earlier chased 334/8 in 49.2 overs and won by two wickets with just four balls remaining.

India vs Australia, Sydney, 2016:
India vs Australia, Sydney, 2016:

Match against India, where Australia chased 331/4 in 49.4 overs. Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 104 guided a thrilling six-wicket win.

India vs Sri Lanka, Hobart, 2012:
India vs Sri Lanka, Hobart, 2012:

Virat Kohli, an Indian player who chased 321/3 in 36.4 overs. He has an outstanding 133 in a dominant seven-wicket win.

Australia vs India, Brisbane, 2016:
Australia vs India, Brisbane, 2016:

Steve Smith with his unbeatable chase of 310/5 in 49.2 overs from the Australian team. He has 149, steering a confident five-wicket home victory.

England vs Australia, Melbourne, 2016:
England vs Australia, Melbourne, 2016:

England chased 308/5 successfully, showing composure and teamwork to complete one of Australia’s toughest ODI run chases.

