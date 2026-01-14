LIVE TV
  • Top 5 Highest ODI Run-Scorers: Check Who Are Indians In The Elite List

Top 5 Highest ODI Run-Scorers: Check Who Are Indians In The Elite List

The five batsmen who scored the most runs in ODIs make up the list, and at the same time, India’s strong position among the top-notch ones is depicted. Consistency, longevity, and dominance marked these players in one-day internationals, thus influencing the format through different times and regions.

Published: January 14, 2026 17:43:45 IST
Sachin Tendulkar
1/5

Sachin Tendulkar

The Master Blaster still holds the record for the highest run scorer in ODI, and the main reason for this is his unmatched longevity, consistency, and batting, which he set as the benchmarks for the next generations.

Virat Kohli
2/5

Virat Kohli

He is the batting icon at the moment, whose consistency and savvy have made him climb the charts and get a spot among the greatest of all time, due to his excellent fitness, chasing and match-winning centuries under different conditions.

Kumar Sangakkara
3/5

Kumar Sangakkara

A perfect left-handed batsman, very elegant, he combined his brilliant technique and intelligence to become the king of ODIs as he was pulling out runs for Sri Lanka with an extraordinary consistency.

Ricky Ponting
4/5

Ricky Ponting

The captain who was aggressive and very skilled was the one who led Australia’s golden era and, at the same time, amassed huge runs by using his authority, skills, and big-match temperament.

Sanath Jayasuriya
5/5

Sanath Jayasuriya

The dashing left-handed opening batsman was the one who changed the course of ODI by introducing the boldest starts and making huge scores along with the powerplay aggression, which changed the whole approach.

