Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in ODI History: The Legends Who Dominated World Cricket
The top five ODI run-scorers, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, and Sanath Jayasuriya. They dominated world cricket with unmatched consistency, impact, and longevity, shaping the modern limited-overs era.
Sachin Tendulkar
Legendary Indian opener, amassed 18,426 ODI runs altogether with 49 hundreds and was set as the standard for quality, durability, and all-format excellence.
Virat Kohli
Contemporary Indian hero, over 14,000 ODI runs; specialist in chasing, a fitness symbol, and the one who is always described by his high energy, versatility and incredible batting averages.
Kumar Sangakkara
Stylish Sri Lankan lefty, scored 14,234 ODI runs; very active in both roles - wicketkeeper-batter, known for skill, patience and vital tourney performances.
Ricky Ponting
A hot-tempered Australian skipper, 13,704 ODI runs; powerful No.3, ruled the golden period, heightened in World Cups and pressure moments.
Sanath Jayasuriya
Unstoppable Sri Lankan opener, 13,430 ODI runs; fearless hitting made the powerplays an enjoyable area, and regularly useful left-arm spin was also his second contribution on the field.
Disclaimer
All statistics are based on publicly available records and may change with future matches or updates. Readers are advised to verify the latest figures from official cricket boards or ICC sources.