LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 5 Indian Batters with Highest Individual Test Scores Against South Africa: From Virender Sehwag to Rohit Sharma

Top 5 Indian Batters with Highest Individual Test Scores Against South Africa: From Virender Sehwag to Rohit Sharma

Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma are the Indian batsmen with the highest individual Test scores against South Africa. The current Indian Test squad includes Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli, plus the Test series between India and South Africa is getting closer.

By: Last Updated: October 15, 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Virender Sehwag (319 Runs (2008))
1/5

Virender Sehwag (319 Runs (2008))

As we are aware about Sehwag's daring 319 in Chennai against South Africa is still the highest Test score of India against the South Africans.

Virat Kohli (254 Runs (2019))
2/5

Virat Kohli (254 Runs (2019))

Our one and only Virat Kohli's support of 254 in Pune proved endurance, accuracy, and guidance. Thus, he has made his highest Test score against South Africa.

Mayank Agarwal (215 Runs (2019))
3/5

Mayank Agarwal (215 Runs (2019))

Mayank Agarwal’s score of about 215 in Visakhapatnam was a knock that defined his equator, and he was thus ranked among the best Indian Test openers.

Rohit Sharma (212 Runs (2019))
4/5

Rohit Sharma (212 Runs (2019))

Rohit's 212 in Ranchi was a demonstration of his great playing blend, and he outplayed South Africa’s bowling with his patience and timing.

Rohit Sharma (176 Runs (2019))
5/5

Rohit Sharma (176 Runs (2019))

The gorgeous 176 that Rohit scored was a display of his great skill in stroke play, power, and control, which made the victory of India over South Africa very easy.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS