Top 5 Indian Batters with Highest Individual Test Scores Against South Africa: From Virender Sehwag to Rohit Sharma
Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma are the Indian batsmen with the highest individual Test scores against South Africa. The current Indian Test squad includes Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli, plus the Test series between India and South Africa is getting closer.
Virender Sehwag (319 Runs (2008))
As we are aware about Sehwag's daring 319 in Chennai against South Africa is still the highest Test score of India against the South Africans.
Virat Kohli (254 Runs (2019))
Our one and only Virat Kohli's support of 254 in Pune proved endurance, accuracy, and guidance. Thus, he has made his highest Test score against South Africa.
Mayank Agarwal (215 Runs (2019))
Mayank Agarwal’s score of about 215 in Visakhapatnam was a knock that defined his equator, and he was thus ranked among the best Indian Test openers.
Rohit Sharma (212 Runs (2019))
Rohit's 212 in Ranchi was a demonstration of his great playing blend, and he outplayed South Africa’s bowling with his patience and timing.
Rohit Sharma (176 Runs (2019))
The gorgeous 176 that Rohit scored was a display of his great skill in stroke play, power, and control, which made the victory of India over South Africa very easy.