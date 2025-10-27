Top 5 Indian Bowlers Who Reached 150 ODI Wickets the Fastest: From Shami to Kumble
From Mohammed Shami to Kuldeep Yadav, here’s a look at the top five Indian bowlers who reached 150 ODI wickets the fastest, a list that also features Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, and Anil Kumble.
Mohammed Shami – 80 matches
As we know that Mohammed Shami is leading the list as he has reached 150 ODI wickets in just 80 matches with his lethal pace attack.
Kuldeep Yadav – 88 matches
Our well-known mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav has earned 150 ODI wickets in 88 matches. Here is shown how consistent his wicket-taking ability and clever variations are.
Ajit Agarkar – 97 matches
The former fast bowler, Ajit Agarkar, ascended to the 150 ODI wickets mark in 97 games, being recognized for his sharp swing and match-winning spells.
Zaheer Khan – 103 matches
The veteran left-arm pacer, Zaheer Khan, took 103 matches to get to 150 ODI wickets, effortlessly mastering both swing and seam movement.
Anil Kumble – 106 matches
The legendary spinner, Anil Kumble, reached 150 ODI wickets in 106 matches, renowned for his accuracy, consistency, and sharp turn.