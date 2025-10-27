LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 5 Indian Bowlers Who Reached 150 ODI Wickets the Fastest: From Shami to Kumble

Top 5 Indian Bowlers Who Reached 150 ODI Wickets the Fastest: From Shami to Kumble

From Mohammed Shami to Kuldeep Yadav, here’s a look at the top five Indian bowlers who reached 150 ODI wickets the fastest, a list that also features Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, and Anil Kumble.

By: Last Updated: October 27, 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Mohammed Shami – 80 matches
1/5

Mohammed Shami – 80 matches

As we know that Mohammed Shami is leading the list as he has reached 150 ODI wickets in just 80 matches with his lethal pace attack.

Kuldeep Yadav – 88 matches
2/5

Kuldeep Yadav – 88 matches

Our well-known mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav has earned 150 ODI wickets in 88 matches. Here is shown how consistent his wicket-taking ability and clever variations are.

Ajit Agarkar – 97 matches
3/5

Ajit Agarkar – 97 matches

The former fast bowler, Ajit Agarkar, ascended to the 150 ODI wickets mark in 97 games, being recognized for his sharp swing and match-winning spells.

Zaheer Khan – 103 matches
4/5

Zaheer Khan – 103 matches

The veteran left-arm pacer, Zaheer Khan, took 103 matches to get to 150 ODI wickets, effortlessly mastering both swing and seam movement.

Anil Kumble – 106 matches
5/5

Anil Kumble – 106 matches

The legendary spinner, Anil Kumble, reached 150 ODI wickets in 106 matches, renowned for his accuracy, consistency, and sharp turn.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS