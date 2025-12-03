Top 5 Indian Players Chennai Super Kings Might Target for IPL 2026 Auction, Is Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell on CSK Radar?
As the IPL 2026 auction draws closer, the Chennai Super Kings are gearing up to reshape their squad with impactful additions. While international stars like Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell are rumoured to be on CSK’s radar, the franchise’s real focus will be on securing top-quality Indian talent to strengthen their core.
Here are the top five Indian players CSK could target aggressively in the upcoming IPL 2026 Auction on December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Chennai Super Kings Releases 11 Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a hefty purse of Rs 43.4 crore and only nine vacancies to fill. Following a disappointing 2025 season, where they ended at the bottom with just four wins, the five-time champions have initiated a major squad revamp.
Chennai Super Kings Squad
Chennai Super Kings traded seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson, and also released 11 players, including Rachin Ravindra and Matheesha Pathirana. CSK will be looking for a spin-bowling all-rounder at the upcoming IPL 2026 mini auction.
Cameron Green
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is likely to be one of the most sought-after and high-priced players in the IPL 2026 mini-auction. With his powerful right-handed batting, reliable fast-medium bowling, and exceptional fielding, Green is expected to be firmly on CSK’s radar. Cameron Green, who has previously represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has accumulated 707 runs in 29 IPL matches, boasting an impressive average of 41.58 and a strike rate of 153.69. He has also contributed with the ball, picking up 16 wickets.
Liam Livingstone
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, making him one of the most attractive options in the available player pool. His explosive hitting directly solves CSK’s finishing issues for the 2025 season, while his handy spin bowling provides additional depth to the squad. Liam Livingstone, the explosive all-rounder who has represented several IPL teams, has amassed 1,051 runs at an impressive strike rate of 158.76 and has also taken 13 wickets to date.
Glenn Maxwell
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, famous for his explosive batting and effective off-spin, has been released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. He aligns perfectly well with CSK’s requirements, a high-impact No. 6 batter capable of shifting gears quickly while also providing crucial overs with the ball. Glenn Maxwell, the dynamic all-rounder who has represented several IPL teams, has accumulated 2,819 runs at an impressive strike rate of 155.14 and has claimed 41 wickets across 141 matches to date.
Ravi Bishnoi
Ravi Bishnoi is a consistent IPL performer who would significantly boost CSK’s Indian bowling unit and bring much-needed balance to the squad. Chennai Super Kings now find themselves short on spin options. Their squad includes Noor Ahmad, an overseas mystery spinner, and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal. Ravi Bishnoi has featured in 77 IPL games, claiming 72 wickets with best figures of 3/24 while maintaining an economy rate of 8.22 following his debut in 2020.
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer, a left-handed batting all-rounder who can provide explosive starts at the top of the order and a useful medium-pace bowling option, addresses the need for an all-round utility player after the departure of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Venkatesh Iyer scored 142 runs in 11 matches, which led to his subsequent release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this article, including player stats, auction predictions, retention details, and franchise strategies, is based on publicly available data and media reports at the time of writing. Actual decisions taken by IPL teams during the 2026 auction may differ. Readers are advised to verify final squad lists and auction results through official IPL announcements and team communications.