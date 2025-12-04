Top 5 Indian Players Delhi Capitals Might Target for IPL 2026 Auction, Is Jonny Bairstow, Prithvi Shaw on DC Radar?
With the IPL 2026 auction approaching, Delhi Capitals are gearing up to rebuild and strengthen their squad for a more dominant season ahead. After an inconsistent run in recent editions, DC will look for impactful Indian players who can deliver stability, power-hitting, and wicket-taking ability across formats. Here are the Top 5 players Delhi Capitals could eye at the IPL 2026 auctions. Speculation is growing around potential targets like Jonny Bairstow and Prithvi Shaw.
Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 Mini Auction
Delhi Capitals (DC) head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a hefty purse of Rs 21.8 crore remaining and eight spots open, including five overseas. Delhi Capitals are expected to focus on securing hard-hitting foreign openers to strengthen their powerplay, while also hunting for smart, cost-effective picks to build squad depth at the IPL 2026 auction.
Delhi Capitals Squad
Delhi Capitals (DC) head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a strong foundation, having retained key names like KL Rahul, captain Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc, and more. However, the departure of players such as Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk has created noticeable vacancies at the top of the batting lineup.
Jonny Bairstow
Delhi Capitals (DC) faces a significant void at the top of the order following the release of Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. England’s Jonny Bairstow, an aggressive opening batter who also brings wicketkeeping skills, appears to be an ideal candidate to strengthen DC’s lineup. Jonny Bairstow has built an impressive IPL record over the years, amassing 1,674 runs in 52 innings at an excellent average of 34.87 and a strike rate of 146,07. His tally includes two centuries and nine fifties, with his best score being a brilliant 114.
Tim Seifert
New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert has emerged as a strong contender for Delhi Capitals’ wicketkeeper-opener role in the IPL 2026 auction. With DC parting ways with openers like Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk, the team is in urgent need of an overseas option who can deliver at the top, making Seifert a fitting choice. Tim Seifert featured in a few IPL franchises earlier he has appeared in just three matches, scoring 26 runs at an average of 8.66 and a strike rate of 113,04. His top score stands at 21, and he is yet to register a half-century or a hundred in the league.
Prithvi Shaw
Delhi Capitals could also look to bring back young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw at the IPL 2026 auction. He is a former DC player, known for his explosive batting and ability to dominate the power play when in rhythm. Prithvi Shaw has represented only the Delhi Capitals since making his IPL debut in 2018. Across 79 appearances, he has amassed 1,892 runs, registering 14 fifties and a best of 99, while striking at an impressive 147.47.
Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra offers Delhi Capitals a versatile package, an attacking top-order option, effective left-arm spin, and reliable fielding. Although his IPL 2025 position was brief, his T20I performances and previous experience with CSK position him as a strong fit for DC’s spin-oriented setup. Rachin Ravindra has featured exclusively for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL to date. Across 18 matches, he has accumulated 413 runs, including two fifties, but has yet to pick up a wicket despite being listed as a left-handed batting all-rounder.
Venkatesh Iyer
All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is an explosive left-handed batsman and a handu medium-pace bowler. His all-around utility and ability to provide quick starts align with DC’s goal of a more aggressive batting profile. Venkatesh Iyer scored 142 runs in 11 matches, which led to his subsequent release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
Disclaimer
This article is based on analysis, publicly available data, and team trends. Player selections at the IPL 2026 auction are speculative and subject to change depending on team strategy and bidding dynamics.