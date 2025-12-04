Top 5 Indian Players Delhi Capitals Might Target for IPL 2026 Auction, Is Jonny Bairstow, Prithvi Shaw on DC Radar?

Tim Seifert

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert has emerged as a strong contender for Delhi Capitals’ wicketkeeper-opener role in the IPL 2026 auction. With DC parting ways with openers like Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk, the team is in urgent need of an overseas option who can deliver at the top, making Seifert a fitting choice. Tim Seifert featured in a few IPL franchises earlier he has appeared in just three matches, scoring 26 runs at an average of 8.66 and a strike rate of 113,04. His top score stands at 21, and he is yet to register a half-century or a hundred in the league.