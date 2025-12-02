Top 5 Indian Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Target for IPL 2026 Auction, Is Andre Russell, Ravi Bishnoi on SRH Radar?
With the IPL 2026 mega auction approaching, Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to make bold moves to strengthen their squad after an inconsistent season. As teams gear up for a major reshuffle, SRH will likely focus on securing impactful Indian talent to build a more balanced and competitive lineup.
While big overseas names like Andre Russell are making headlines, Indian stars such as Ravi Bishnoi are also rumoured to be on SRH’s radar. Here’s a look at the top Indian players SRH might target for the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Have 10 Slots to Fill in Mini-Auction
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a strong purse of Rs 25.5 crore and 10 vacancies to fill, following the trade of Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants and the release of players such as Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar, and others.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad includes Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Pat Cummins (captain), and Nitish Kumar Reddy remains unchanged.
Andre Russell
Andre Russell, now released by KKR, is among the most destructive T20 finishers ever, capable of turning matches single-handedly. His playing style aligns perfectly with SRH’s aggressive approach, making him an ideal fit for the 2026 season. Andre Russell’s IPL record speaks for itself; he has amassed 2,651 runs at a stunning strike rate of 174,17 while also picking up 123 wickets, including a best of 5/15, in 140 matches.
Matt Henry
New Zealand Matt Henry, known for his consistency and quality, could be exactly what Hyderabad needs for the IPL 2026 auction. With strong form in 2025, he would not only strengthen their pace attack but also serve as a dependable backup for Pat Cummins. Matt Henry has featured in six IPL matches for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Lucknow Super Giants, where he has picked up two wickets, with his best figures being 1/28 and an economy rate of 10.65.
Ravi Bishnoi
Sunrisers Hyderabad now face a significant gap in their spin department ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Ravi Bishnoi would be the best choice to turn the tables on their side. He is an established IPL performer who would greatly bolster their Indian bowling unit while bringing balance ot the overall squad. Since making his IPL debut in 2020, Ravi Bishnoi has appeared in 77 matches, claiming 72 wickets with a best of 3/24, while maintaining an economy rate of 8.22.
Akash Madhwal
Akash Madhwal is a reliable IPL performer who has been released by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He emerges as a strong option for Sunrisers Hyderabad to strengthen their domestic pace attack. Akash Madhwal, who has represented both the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, has taken 23 wickets in 17 IPL games to date, recording an economy rate of 10.05.
Josh Tongue
Josh Tongue is a right-arm fast medium bowler from England, whom Sunrisers Hyderabad can pursue. He made his Test debut for England in June 2023. As of 2025, he has played 6 matches and taken 31 wickets at an average of 30.00, including a best innings haul of 5/66.
Disclaimer
The players mentioned are based on analysis, current team requirements, auction trends, and publicly available information. There is no official confirmation from Sunrisers Hyderabad or the IPL regarding their actual targets for the IPL 2026 auction. All selections are speculative and intended for informational and predictive purposes only.