Top 5 Indian Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Target for IPL 2026 Auction, Is Andre Russell, Ravi Bishnoi on SRH Radar?

With the IPL 2026 mega auction approaching, Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to make bold moves to strengthen their squad after an inconsistent season. As teams gear up for a major reshuffle, SRH will likely focus on securing impactful Indian talent to build a more balanced and competitive lineup.

While big overseas names like Andre Russell are making headlines, Indian stars such as Ravi Bishnoi are also rumoured to be on SRH’s radar. Here’s a look at the top Indian players SRH might target for the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.