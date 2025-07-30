Top 5 Injured Test Match Players Who Refused To Step Down

Test cricket, truly extraordinary moments of grit have been witnessed, with none more inspiring than those stories of players who defied pain to stand by their team. Anil Kumble bowled with a broken jaw against West Indies, while Graeme Smith walked out to save a match with a fractured hand. Malcolm Marshall, despite a broken thumb, both batted and tore through England’s batting. Rick McCosker came back to the crease with his jaw wired shut in the Centenary Test. Hanuma Vihari batted through a torn hamstring to engineer a heroic draw against Australia in 2021 and most recently Rishabh Pant who was going through a toe injury decided to come up and play for his country.