  • Top 5 Largest Countries In The World: Did Your Country Make It?

Top 5 Largest Countries In The World: Did Your Country Make It?

According to Worldometer, the world’s largest countries by area occupy vast regions across continents, covering everything from icy tundras to tropical rainforests. From Russia’s dominance in Eurasia to Brazil’s Amazonian expanse, these nations not only cover massive landmasses but also showcase stunning geographical diversity.

By: Last Updated: September 13, 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Russia
Russia

Russia tops the list as the world’s largest country, spanning over 17 million sq km. It covers more than one-eighth of Earth’s landmass, stretching across Europe and Asia.

Canada
Canada

Canada is the second largest country, with nearly 10 million sq km of area. Known for its lakes, forests, and the world’s longest coastline, Canada holds over 6% of the world’s land.

China
China

China ranks third with a land area of over 9.7 million sq km.

United States
United States

The United States is the fourth-largest country, covering over 9.3 million sq km.

Brazil
Brazil

Brazil is the fifth largest country, spanning over 8.5 million sq km.

