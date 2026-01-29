LIVE TV
Top 5 Late Night Cafes in Noida for Night Owls to Enjoy Coffee, Desserts, and Snacks After Dark

Noida comes alive at night with cafes that stay open late, offering cozy vibes, great food, and a perfect spot to hang out with friends or work late. Whether you’re craving coffee, desserts, or snacks, these late night cafes are a must visit.

Cafe Coffee Day Lounge
Top 5 Late Night Cafes in Noida for Night Owls to Enjoy Coffee, Desserts, and Snacks After Dark

Cafe Coffee Day Lounge

Location: Sector 18, Noida
Open till 1 AM, this iconic cafe offers a wide range of coffee, snacks and desserts. Its comfy seating makes it ideal for late night study sessions or casual meetups.

Barista Lavazza
Barista Lavazza

Location: Sector 62, Noida
Barista Lavazza stays open till midnight and serves aromatic coffees, sandwiches, and quick bites. Perfect for night owls who need a caffeine boost.

Starbucks
Starbucks

Location: The Great India Place, Noida
Starbucks in Noida offers its signature drinks and desserts till 11:30 PM. Its modern ambiance is perfect for working, chatting, or enjoying a quiet evening.

Theos
Theos

Location: Sector 50, Noida
Known for desserts and coffee, Theos is open till 12 AM. From cakes to pastries, it’s a sweet haven for late night cravings.

Chaayos
Chaayos

Location: Sector 18, Noida
Chaayos serves tea, snacks, and light meals till midnight. The café’s cozy vibe makes it great for casual late-night hangouts or small group meetings.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This list is for informational purposes. Opening hours may vary; please check with the cafe before visiting.

