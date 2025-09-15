Top 5 Legendary Marvel Heroes: Did Your Favorite Make the List?

We all love the stories of superheroes or people with supernatural ability. People who fly like birds, swim like sharks, and run like horses. Travel faster than a bullet. Fight the bad. Uphold the flag of justice and truth. Ahhh! A superhero comes to your mind while reading this. Doesn’t it?

One of the most popular series on this theme is Marvel’s. With movies, comics, and streaming series, its stories continue to expand, captivating fans worldwide. It has numerous superheroes in its arsenal. Let’s take a dip into some of Marvel’s most legendary heroes and explore what makes them unforgettable.