Top 5 Luxurious Destination Wedding Locations in India Couples Are Obsessed With And What They Actually Cost

Luxurious destination weddings in India commonly take place in Udaipur, Jaipur, Goa, Jodhpur, and Kerala, with costs typically ranging from ₹30 lakhs to over ₹5 crores for 100–300 guests, depending on the venue and grandeur. Top choices include lakefront palaces, royal heritage forts, and beach resorts.

1/ 6

These 5 Luxurious Destination Wedding Locations in India Couples Are Obsessed With And What They Actually Cost