  Top 5 Luxurious Destination Wedding Locations in India Couples Are Obsessed With And What They Actually Cost

Top 5 Luxurious Destination Wedding Locations in India Couples Are Obsessed With And What They Actually Cost

Luxurious destination weddings in India commonly take place in Udaipur, Jaipur, Goa, Jodhpur, and Kerala, with costs typically ranging from ₹30 lakhs to over ₹5 crores for 100–300 guests, depending on the venue and grandeur. Top choices include lakefront palaces, royal heritage forts, and beach resorts.

Udaipur, India (Palace Weddings)
1/6
These 5 Luxurious Destination Wedding Locations in India Couples Are Obsessed With And What They Actually Cost

Udaipur, India (Palace Weddings)

Venue: Jagmandir Island Palace, The Oberoi Udaivilas or Taj Lake Palace.
Estimated Cost: ₹37.5 Lakh to over ₹6.25 Crore for 100–250 guests (venue and food).
Details: Known for royal, heritage and "big fat Indian wedding" experiences.

Jaipur, Rajasthan (Heritage Forts)
2/6

Jaipur, Rajasthan (Heritage Forts)

It offers grand, regal and fairylike weddings at venues like Rambagh Palace or Samode Palace.
Estimated Cost (100–250 Guests): ₹30 Lakh – ₹1.75 Crore+
Highlights: Royal decor, traditional Rajasthani hospitality.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan (Majestic Forts)
3/6
.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan (Majestic Forts)

Features opulent settings like the Umaid Bhawan Palace, suitable for high end, exclusive weddings.
Estimated Cost (100–250 Guests): ₹40 Lakh – ₹1 Crore+ (luxury, high end)
Highlights: Royal fort ambiance, high privacy, and opulence.

Goa (Beach Weddings)
4/6
.

Goa (Beach Weddings)

Perfect for a romantic, sandy wedding, with luxury options like Taj Exotica or The Leela Goa.
Estimated Cost (100–250 Guests): ₹30 Lakh – ₹50 Lakh (average)
Highlights: Beachside, serene, and, in some cases, more laid-back luxury.

Kerala (Backwater/Resort Weddings)
5/6
.

Kerala (Backwater/Resort Weddings)

It offers a serene, nature inspired luxurious experience, often in Kumarakom or Kovalam.
Estimated Cost (100–250 Guests): ₹25 Lakh – ₹60 Lakh+ (varies by resort)
Highlights: Picturesque, tropical, and unique, often featuring houseboat events.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only.

