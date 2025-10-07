LIVE TV
  • Top 5 Mangalsutra Designs Under 100g Gold Perfect for Karwa Chauth

Top 5 Mangalsutra Designs Under 100g Gold Perfect for Karwa Chauth

Celebrate Karwa Chauth with elegance by choosing from the top 5 mangalsutra designs under 100 grams of gold. From traditional double black bead necklaces with intricate pendants to minimalist and modern styles, these mangalsutras are perfect for making the festival special while staying stylish and lightweight.

October 7, 2025
Classic Double Bead Necklace with Ornate Pendant
1/5

Classic Double Bead Necklace with Ornate Pendant

Traditional Indian mangalsutra featuring double black bead chains and a large, intricate gold pendant with detailed design.

Elegant Long Double Bead Mangalsutra
2/5

Elegant Long Double Bead Mangalsutra

Elegant mangalsutra with a long double black bead chain, ornate gold accents, and a traditional heavy gold pendant centerpiece.

Minimalist Gold Charm Mangalsutra
3/5

Minimalist Gold Charm Mangalsutra

Simple gold mangalsutra with delicate chain, small black bead accents, and three minimal gold charms forming an elegant centerpiece.

Heart-Shaped Pendant Mangalsutra
4/5

Heart-Shaped Pendant Mangalsutra

Delicate mangalsutra featuring double black bead chain, two gold chains, and a sparkling, intricate heart-shaped gold pendant centerpiece.

Single Strand Bead Mangalsutra with Circular Pendant
5/5

Single Strand Bead Mangalsutra with Circular Pendant

Traditional mangalsutra with single strands of large black beads, gold spherical accents, and a small, circular, intricately crafted gold pendant.

