Top 5 Mangalsutra Designs Under 100g Gold Perfect for Karwa Chauth
Celebrate Karwa Chauth with elegance by choosing from the top 5 mangalsutra designs under 100 grams of gold. From traditional double black bead necklaces with intricate pendants to minimalist and modern styles, these mangalsutras are perfect for making the festival special while staying stylish and lightweight.
Classic Double Bead Necklace with Ornate Pendant
Traditional Indian mangalsutra featuring double black bead chains and a large, intricate gold pendant with detailed design.
Elegant Long Double Bead Mangalsutra
Elegant mangalsutra with a long double black bead chain, ornate gold accents, and a traditional heavy gold pendant centerpiece.
Minimalist Gold Charm Mangalsutra
Simple gold mangalsutra with delicate chain, small black bead accents, and three minimal gold charms forming an elegant centerpiece.
Heart-Shaped Pendant Mangalsutra
Delicate mangalsutra featuring double black bead chain, two gold chains, and a sparkling, intricate heart-shaped gold pendant centerpiece.
Single Strand Bead Mangalsutra with Circular Pendant
Traditional mangalsutra with single strands of large black beads, gold spherical accents, and a small, circular, intricately crafted gold pendant.