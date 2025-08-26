Top 5 Moments of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal You Cannot Ignore
Tanya Mittal has become one of the most popular contestants on the Bigg Boss 19 house and audience has been intrigued by her brash nature and outspoken statements about her life on the outside due to which she is making a lot of headlines.
Since joining the house, Tanya has made it clear there is but one rule, hers, and as such ordered her co-members to refer to her with terms such as boss or ma’am. Her exaggerative tales have been a recurrent theme, especially her accounts seeing a VIP lifestyle which comes with bodyguards and many vehicles. This has caused many clashes especially her hot argument with contestant Ashnoor Kaur on the opening day.
The distinct, individual identity that Tanya has given herself in terms of labelling herself a raja/king and feeling that she is a saree-wearing participant is one that has differentiated her. Her scenes consistently play into her self-confidence and a confident attitude that has made her one to watch. Let’s look at the moments of Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19 till yet
Tanya Mittal: Demanding to Be Called "Boss"
Tanya insisted on being called "ma'am" or "boss" by her fellow contestants, stating that she wants to earn respect and not wait until she is 50. This moment highlighted her firm stance on how she expects to be addressed.
Tanya Mittal: The Bodyguards and "VIP Lifestyle"
Tanya's claims about her life outside the house, including her use of bodyguards and a convoy of cars, became a major point of discussion. She has often brought up her "VIP lifestyle," which has led to both amusement and skepticism from her housemates and host Salman Khan.
Tanya Mittal: Clash with Ashnoor Kaur
On the very first day, Tanya had a heated argument with Ashnoor Kaur, accusing her of being ungrateful. This clash set the tone for Tanya's early days on the show, showing her willingness to confront others directly.
Tanya Mittal: "Raja" and Being a "Saree-Wearing" Contestant
Tanya referred to herself as a "raja" (king) and stated that she sees it as an achievement to be on the show while maintaining her identity. She said she did not need to change her style, like wearing a saree, to fit in or gain fame.
Tanya Mittal: Comments on Her Family and Business
Tanya has often talked about her business and family's wealth, claiming that her reported net worth is a tiny fraction of her actual wealth. These comments have frequently come up in conversations, further adding to the mystery surrounding her life outside the house.