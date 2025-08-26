Top 5 Moments of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal You Cannot Ignore

Tanya Mittal has become one of the most popular contestants on the Bigg Boss 19 house and audience has been intrigued by her brash nature and outspoken statements about her life on the outside due to which she is making a lot of headlines.

Since joining the house, Tanya has made it clear there is but one rule, hers, and as such ordered her co-members to refer to her with terms such as boss or ma’am. Her exaggerative tales have been a recurrent theme, especially her accounts seeing a VIP lifestyle which comes with bodyguards and many vehicles. This has caused many clashes especially her hot argument with contestant Ashnoor Kaur on the opening day.

The distinct, individual identity that Tanya has given herself in terms of labelling herself a raja/king and feeling that she is a saree-wearing participant is one that has differentiated her. Her scenes consistently play into her self-confidence and a confident attitude that has made her one to watch. Let’s look at the moments of Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19 till yet