Top 5 Most Downloaded Apps of 2025: Highest Trending Mobile Apps In India
In 2025, India continued to dominate the global mobile app market with millions of new smartphone users downloading apps daily. From AI powered tools to social media and digital payment platforms, app downloads in India reflected changing user needs and digital habits. This list of the top 5 most downloaded apps of 2025 in India highlights the platforms that captured maximum attention, shaped online behavior and remained essential for communication, entertainment, shopping, and productivity.
ChatGPT
ChatGPT became one of the most downloaded apps in India in 2025 due to the rapid rise of artificial intelligence usage. From students and professionals to content creators. Users rely on ChatGPT for learning, writing, problem-solving and productivity. It is AI powered assistance that made it a daily use app across India.
Meesho
Meesho emerged as one of the most downloaded e-commerce apps in India in 2025. It allows users to shop affordable products and even start online reselling businesses. Its focus on budget friendly pricing and easy returns contributed to massive downloads.
PhonePe
The most downloaded apps in India in 2025, driven by the country’s massive shift toward digital payments. As a leading UPI app, PhonePe is widely used for money transfers, mobile recharges, bill payments, online shopping, and insurance services. Its simple interface fast transactions and wide acceptance across merchants.
Instagram continued its dominance as one of the top downloaded social media apps in India in 2025. With features like Reels, Stories, creator monetization tools, and brand collaborations the app attracted users of all age groups. Its strong focus on short form video content kept engagement levels high throughout the year.
Despite rising competition Facebook remained among the most downloaded apps in India in 2025. The platform is widely used for social networking, local communities, business pages, and marketplace services. Its reach in both urban and rural areas helped Facebook maintain strong download numbers.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.