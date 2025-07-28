Top 5 Most Expensive Women Footballers

Barbra Banda

Before joining the Orlando Pride in 2024, Barbra Banda was a multi-year international sensation, but her club accomplishments were carried out with Shanghai Shengli in the Chinese Women's Super League, far from the spotlight. All of that came to an end when the Pride regularly brought her skill back into the spotlight by paying an enormous $740,000 (£582,000) to bring her to the United States. With 17 goals in 26 games, Banda's debut season in Orlando was definitely worth the investment, as it contributed to the team's first NWSL Championship.