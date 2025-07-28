Top 5 Most Expensive Women Footballers
Women’s football’s transfer record is growing along with the sport’s global reach. As 17 more profitable agreements have been made in the short time since Chelsea paid the highest fee in women’s football history to sign Pernille Harder in the summer of 2020, the money they spent is actually far down the list of the most costly signings. Because of the increased revenue that follows, player values are increasing quickly.
Olivia Smith
The Gunners were so convinced of the 20-year-old's talent that they were prepared to pay a record-breaking fee in the women's game to hire her after they were defeated by her magic in the FA Cup quarterfinals earlier in the year, when she led Liverpool to an unexpected victory.
Naomi Girma
In January 2025, Naomi Girma became the first million-dollar player in women's football when Chelsea paid £883,000 for her. Based on her accomplishments with the San Diego Wave and Team USA's 2024 Olympic gold medal run, she is already considered one of the greatest centre backs of all time at the age of 24.
Tarciane
Tarciane joined Lyon in February 2025 after just one season in the NWSL, making her the second most expensive player in ever. The 21-year-old's fee, according to L'Equipe, was approximately $960,000 (£762,000), setting a record for the French women's top division and making her the world record holder had the deal been finalised a few weeks earlier.
Racheal Kundananji
When Zambian player Racheal Kundananji joined Bay FC, another NWSL team, she became the most expensive women's football player in the world. When the expansion team paid $862,000 (£685,000) to get her from Madrid CFF, where she scored 33 goals in 43 league games, they made a statement.
Barbra Banda
Before joining the Orlando Pride in 2024, Barbra Banda was a multi-year international sensation, but her club accomplishments were carried out with Shanghai Shengli in the Chinese Women's Super League, far from the spotlight. All of that came to an end when the Pride regularly brought her skill back into the spotlight by paying an enormous $740,000 (£582,000) to bring her to the United States. With 17 goals in 26 games, Banda's debut season in Orlando was definitely worth the investment, as it contributed to the team's first NWSL Championship.