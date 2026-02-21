LIVE TV
  Top 5 Most Horror Movies to Watch on Hotstar That Will Terrify You | From Final Destination to 13B

Top 5 Most Horror Movies to Watch on Hotstar That Will Terrify You | From Final Destination to 13B

If you enjoy ghost stories haunted houses and spine chilling moments then Hotstar has some terrifying horror movies you should not miss. From supernatural spirits to dark psychological fear these haunted films promise sleepless nights and intense scares. Here are the top six most haunted horror movies to watch on Hotstar.

Published: February 21, 2026 15:51:35 IST
The Home
Top 5 Most Horror Movies to Watch on Hotstar That Will Terrify You | From Final Destination to 13B

The Home

The Home is a chilling haunted house horror that follows a family moving into a seemingly normal home with dark secrets. Supernatural events, eerie visuals and suspenseful twists make this movie a truly terrifying experience for anyone who dares to watch.

Chhorii
Chhorii

Chhorii is a deeply disturbing horror film based on folklore and rural superstition. The story follows a pregnant woman trapped in an isolated village haunted by dark secrets and ghostly presence. The slow buildup and eerie atmosphere make it truly terrifying.

13B: Fear Has a New Address
13B: Fear Has a New Address

13B: Fear Has a New Address is a psychological horror film centered around a man whose life turns dark after moving into apartment 13B. He discovers a TV show airing daily episodes that mirror real events from his life before they happen.

Final Destination: Bloodlines
Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines is a supernatural horror that follows a group of people who escape death but are hunted by fate itself. Filled with terrifying sequences, suspenseful moments, and deadly premonitions, this movie keeps viewers on edge from start to finish.

1920 London
1920 London

This haunted horror film revolves around black magic possession and restless spirits. Set in an old house with a cursed past the movie delivers chilling scenes and intense supernatural horror.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

