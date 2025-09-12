Top 5 Most Powerful Navies In The World 2025
Naval power is one of the strongest indicators of a nation’s military dominance. According to the World Directory of Modern Military Warships (a part of Global Firepower), the “True Value Rating” (TvR) ranks countries based on modernization, attack and defense capabilities, logistical support, and fleet strength.
United States
The United States Navy remains the most powerful in the world with 232 active fleet units, including 11 aircraft carriers and 68 submarines. With a True Value Rating of 323.9, it dominates global waters.
China
The People’s Republic of China ranks second with 405 active units, including 3 aircraft carriers and 73 submarines. Its True Value Rating stands at 319.8, making it a close rival to the US.
Russia
Russia’s Navy, established in 1696, ranks third with 283 active units and a True Value Rating of 242.3.
Indonesia
Indonesia ranks fourth globally with 209 fleet core units, 4 submarines, and 32 amphibious assault units. Its True Value Rating is 137.3.
South Korea
The Republic of South Korea holds the fifth spot with 147 active units, including 21 submarines and 10 amphibious assault units.