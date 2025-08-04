Top 5 Movie Sequels Releasing Soon You Shouldn’t Miss
Sequels are totally taking over the audience’s attention right now, and honestly, it’s worth the hype because we as an audience wait longer for our favourite movies to come with another twist and dramatic plotline. These upcoming movie sequels are already creating buzz among fans who can’t wait to see what happens next. If you’re still waiting for the list, then don’t worry we’ve got you covered with the top 5 amazing sequels you don’t want to miss.
Enola Holmes 3
Enola Holmes 3, an upcoming mystery film and the sequel to Enola Holmes 2 (2022) is officially confirmed as soon be released soon on Netflix. The movie will feature Millie Bobby Brown with more twists, sibling rivalry, and that detective segment.
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Avatar: Fire and Ash is an upcoming 3D epic science fiction film. The amazing story will show Jake and Neytiri’s family suffering after Neteyam’s death, and their encounter with a new fierce Na’vi tribe.
Hera Pheri 3
Hera Pheri 3 is officially back on track with its legendary trio, including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the much-loved Hera Pheri franchise. The movie recently made headlines amid Paresh Rawal's exit from the movie.
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to take the fashion world to another level in the second installment of The Devil Wears Prada. The sequel will feature Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci with more clashes and comedy.
Don 3: The Chase Ends
Don 3 is finally official, starring Ranveer Singh into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan as the new don of the season. The third installment of the Don series will focus on more action and more thriller. But the movie has been seeing multiple delays for a very long time and can be postponed again.
