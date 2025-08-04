Top 5 Natural Drinks That Help Reverse Fatty Liver
Fatty liver can be managed with healthy lifestyle changes. These 5 natural drinks, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, may support liver detox and fat reduction.
Green Tea
This is rich in catechins. Green tea helps reduce liver fat accumulation, improves liver function, and boosts metabolism when consumed regularly without sugar or milk.
Turmeric Milk
Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that may protect liver cells, enhance bile production, and help detoxify the liver when taken daily with warm milk.
Amla Juice
Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, amla (Indian gooseberry) juice promotes liver regeneration, controls cholesterol, and supports digestion—key factors in reversing fatty liver.
Lemon Water
Drinking warm lemon water on an empty stomach aids in liver detoxification, improves digestion, and enhances fat metabolism, supporting overall liver health and function.
Beetroot Juice
Beetroot is rich in betalains and nitrates, which help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the liver, promoting detoxification and reducing fat buildup over time.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a healthcare provider before starting any home remedy or natural supplement.