Top 5 Natural Drinks That Help Reverse Fatty Liver

Fatty liver can be managed with healthy lifestyle changes. These 5 natural drinks, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, may support liver detox and fat reduction.

By: Last Updated: August 4, 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
1/6

Green Tea

This is rich in catechins. Green tea helps reduce liver fat accumulation, improves liver function, and boosts metabolism when consumed regularly without sugar or milk.

2/6

Turmeric Milk

Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that may protect liver cells, enhance bile production, and help detoxify the liver when taken daily with warm milk.

3/6

Amla Juice

Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, amla (Indian gooseberry) juice promotes liver regeneration, controls cholesterol, and supports digestion—key factors in reversing fatty liver.

4/6

Lemon Water

Drinking warm lemon water on an empty stomach aids in liver detoxification, improves digestion, and enhances fat metabolism, supporting overall liver health and function.

5/6

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot is rich in betalains and nitrates, which help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the liver, promoting detoxification and reducing fat buildup over time.

6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a healthcare provider before starting any home remedy or natural supplement.

