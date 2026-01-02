LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Switzerland explosion Blinkit nyc mayor ali khamenei
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 5 ODI Batters in Latest ICC Rankings 2026: From Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill

Top 5 ODI Batters in Latest ICC Rankings 2026: From Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill

In the current ICC ODI rankings of 2026, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Ibrahim Zadran, and Shubman Gill are the top five run scorers, who are recognized for their outstanding runs, averages, and hundreds.

Published By: Published: January 2, 2026 14:29:03 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rohit Sharma (India)
1/5
(Image Credit: ICC)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma is at the top of the ICC ODI ranking with 781 points. He has scored 11,516 runs in 279 matches, his average is 49.21 with 33 centuries.

You Might Be Interested In
Virat Kohli (India)
2/5
(Image Credit: Jay Shah via X)

Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli is in second place with 773 points. He has scored 14,557 runs in 308 ODIs, his average is 58.46 with 53 centuries and 76 fifties.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)
3/5
Credits: X

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

Daryl Mitchell is in third place with 766 points, he has made 2,338 runs in 56 ODIs, his average is 53.13, confirming his reliability for the New Zealand team.

You Might Be Interested In
Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)
4/5

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

Ibrahim Zadran holds the fourth position with 764 points, he has scored 1,869 runs in 39 ODIs, his average is 51.91, which includes six centuries for Afghanistan.

You Might Be Interested In
Shubman Gill (India)
5/5
Shubman Gill. (Photo Credits: X)

Shubman Gill (India)

Shubman Gill takes the fifth spot with 723 points. He scored 2,818 runs in 58 ODIs, his average is 56.36, and he has hit eight centuries and 15 fifties.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS