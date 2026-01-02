Top 5 ODI Batters in Latest ICC Rankings 2026: From Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill
In the current ICC ODI rankings of 2026, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Ibrahim Zadran, and Shubman Gill are the top five run scorers, who are recognized for their outstanding runs, averages, and hundreds.
Rohit Sharma (India)
Rohit Sharma is at the top of the ICC ODI ranking with 781 points. He has scored 11,516 runs in 279 matches, his average is 49.21 with 33 centuries.
Virat Kohli (India)
Virat Kohli is in second place with 773 points. He has scored 14,557 runs in 308 ODIs, his average is 58.46 with 53 centuries and 76 fifties.
Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)
Daryl Mitchell is in third place with 766 points, he has made 2,338 runs in 56 ODIs, his average is 53.13, confirming his reliability for the New Zealand team.
Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)
Ibrahim Zadran holds the fourth position with 764 points, he has scored 1,869 runs in 39 ODIs, his average is 51.91, which includes six centuries for Afghanistan.
Shubman Gill (India)
Shubman Gill takes the fifth spot with 723 points. He scored 2,818 runs in 58 ODIs, his average is 56.36, and he has hit eight centuries and 15 fifties.