Top 5 Players With Most Ducks in 2025 in Test Format, Check Who are Two Indians in This List
The year 2025 brought cricket to be a hard nut to crack for some players, as they had a tough time while batting. The top five Test cricketers who were out for a duck the most times this year are presented below, revealing their hard-battling season.
Jomel Warrican (WI)
West Indies all-rounder Jomel Warrican tops the list. The left-arm spinner, who is a right-handed batsman, was dismissed for a duck five times in 12 Test innings in 2025.
Mohammed Siraj (IND)
Moving on, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj ranks second and has been out on zero four times in 14 innings. The sum of his runs this year was merely 30, and his average was 3.33.
Noman Ali (PAK)
Noman Ali, the Pakistani off-spinner, is also among those players who got out four times without scoring in Test cricket. His bowling may be sharp, but his batting produced only 32 runs in the few games he played, with an average of 4.57.
Jasprit Bumrah (IND)
Jasprit Bumrah, the ace Indian pacer, is next in line with four ducks in 11 innings. While known for deadly bowling, Bumrah was able to contribute a meager 38 runs with the bat, thus his average being 4.75.
Jayden Seales (WI)
Jayden Seales, the fast bowler from the West Indies, is the fifth and final player in this unlucky list, who was dismissed for a duck four times in 17 matches. He received 133 runs in the first nine matches, but his average was only 11.08.