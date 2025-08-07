Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More
Love watching movies based on real-life stories? There’s just something so powerful about knowing what you’re watching actually happened in real life. And Bollywood industry has given us some gems based on biopics, crime cases, or a story of wars.
So here’s a list of the top 5 real-life inspired movies on OTT that are totally worth watching.
The Kashmir Files
The Kashmir Files is one of the most talked about movies in the Indian Cinema, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The story is based on the evacuation of Kashmiri Pandits from Indian-administered Kashmir. You can stream it on ZEE5.
Mission Majnu
Mission Majnu is action packed thriller movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The movie shows real-life events from the 1970s when Pakistan was secretly developing a nuclear bomb. You can stream it on Netflix.
12th Fail
12th Fail is a real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The story revolves around a small town boy who has big dreams of cracking UPSC. You can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is based on the life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. The movie shows the inspiring journey of a woman who became India’s first female combat pilot who flew into a war zone during the Kargil conflict. You can stream it on Netflix.
Batla House
Batla House is inspired by the real Batla House encounter case of a police officer, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, directed by Nikkhil Advani. You can stream it on Prime Video.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for entertainment and informational use only. The movies mentioned are inspired by real events, but some scenes may be fictionalized for dramatic effect. Viewer discretion is advised. Always check platform availability before streaming.