Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More

Love watching movies based on real-life stories? There’s just something so powerful about knowing what you’re watching actually happened in real life. And Bollywood industry has given us some gems based on biopics, crime cases, or a story of wars.

So here’s a list of the top 5 real-life inspired movies on OTT that are totally worth watching.