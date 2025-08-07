LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More

Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More

Love watching movies based on real-life stories? There’s just something so powerful about knowing what you’re watching actually happened in real life. And Bollywood industry has given us some gems based on biopics, crime cases, or a story of wars. 

So here’s a list of the top 5 real-life inspired movies on OTT that are totally worth watching.

By: Last Updated: August 7, 2025 | 1:40 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More - Photo Gallery
1/6

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is one of the most talked about movies in the Indian Cinema, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The story is based on the evacuation of Kashmiri Pandits from Indian-administered Kashmir. You can stream it on ZEE5.

Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More - Photo Gallery
2/6

Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu is action packed thriller movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The movie shows real-life events from the 1970s when Pakistan was secretly developing a nuclear bomb. You can stream it on Netflix.

Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More - Photo Gallery
3/6

12th Fail

12th Fail is a real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The story revolves around a small town boy who has big dreams of cracking UPSC. You can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More - Photo Gallery
4/6

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is based on the life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. The movie shows the inspiring journey of a woman who became India’s first female combat pilot who flew into a war zone during the Kargil conflict. You can stream it on Netflix.

Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More - Photo Gallery
5/6

Batla House

Batla House is inspired by the real Batla House encounter case of a police officer, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, directed by Nikkhil Advani. You can stream it on Prime Video.

Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for entertainment and informational use only. The movies mentioned are inspired by real events, but some scenes may be fictionalized for dramatic effect. Viewer discretion is advised. Always check platform availability before streaming.

Tags:

Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More - Photo Gallery
Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More - Photo Gallery
Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More - Photo Gallery
Top 5 Must- Watch Movies Based on Real Events Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?