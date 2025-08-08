Top 5 Record-Breaking ODI Sixes in a Single Innings
From Eoin Morgan’s world-record 17 sixes to the destructive knocks by Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Jaskaran Malhotra, these are the top five ODI innings with the most sixes, showcasing unmatched power-hitting and unforgettable cricketing moments.
EJG Morgan
Smashed 17 sixes scoring 148 off 71 balls vs Afghanistan in 2019 World Cup, setting the record for most sixes in an ODI innings.
Rohit Sharma
Blasted 16 sixes during his 209 off 158 balls against Australia in 2013, combining elegant timing with brutal power to dismantle the bowling attack completely.
AB de Villiers
Hammered 16 sixes in his blistering 149 off 44 balls vs West Indies in 2015, the fastest ODI century ever at the time.
Chris Gayle
Clubbed 16 sixes during his 215 off 147 balls vs Zimbabwe in 2015 World Cup, becoming the first double-centurion in tournament history.
Jaskaran Malhotra
Cracked 16 sixes in an unbeaten 173 off 124 balls vs Papua New Guinea in 2021, including six sixes in one over.
