  • Top 5 Record-Breaking ODI Sixes in a Single Innings

Top 5 Record-Breaking ODI Sixes in a Single Innings

From Eoin Morgan’s world-record 17 sixes to the destructive knocks by Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Jaskaran Malhotra, these are the top five ODI innings with the most sixes, showcasing unmatched power-hitting and unforgettable cricketing moments.

By: Last Updated: August 8, 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
1/6

EJG Morgan

Smashed 17 sixes scoring 148 off 71 balls vs Afghanistan in 2019 World Cup, setting the record for most sixes in an ODI innings.

2/6

Rohit Sharma

Blasted 16 sixes during his 209 off 158 balls against Australia in 2013, combining elegant timing with brutal power to dismantle the bowling attack completely.

3/6

AB de Villiers

Hammered 16 sixes in his blistering 149 off 44 balls vs West Indies in 2015, the fastest ODI century ever at the time.

4/6

Chris Gayle

Clubbed 16 sixes during his 215 off 147 balls vs Zimbabwe in 2015 World Cup, becoming the first double-centurion in tournament history.

5/6

Jaskaran Malhotra

Cracked 16 sixes in an unbeaten 173 off 124 balls vs Papua New Guinea in 2021, including six sixes in one over.

6/6

Disclaimer

Disclaimer- The information is compiled from verified cricket records and match archives. Statistics and player details are accurate at the time of writing and may change with future matches or updated records.

