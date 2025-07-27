Top 5 Richest Formula 1 Drivers
F1 is a sport that gives its drivers a hefty bag of cash, which is illustrated in the lavish residences of Monaco. There is no shortage of funds in the big money deals with which both today’s F1 drivers are engaged, or from which giants of previous times benefitted. There are many F1 drivers who have amassed their net worth, but they have done so over long periods of time. Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen and Charles Leclerc all qualify.
Michael Schumacher
He is generally considered the richest F1 driver of all time, with a staggering net worth of $600 million (≈£462 million). His wealth has resulted from a storied career driving for Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes, along with enormous endorsements and astute investments.
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton is the wealthiest active F1 driver, once again, is valued at $434 million (≈£350 million). The Sunday Times Rich List 2024 has confirmed this amount, along with other official sources, as his income comes from a lucrative transfer to Ferrari, sponsorship deals and a variety of business opportunities.
Fernando Alonso
The two-time World Champion has amassed a reportedly $240 million fortune, including money from his Aston Martin contracts and his various brand partnerships and business initiatives. Fernando Alonso right now has the worth he does in F1 because of his longevity in the sport. The two-time world champion has driven for a number of teams in F1 - Renault, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine and, now Aston Martin. (Image Credit: Aston Martin F1 team)
Kimi Raikkonen
When he first drove for Ferrari, the Iceman received a staggeringly large contract, propelling him to the top tier of F1 income. Raikkonen has invested in property, raced in the World Rally Championship and NASCAR, and is now a motocross team principal.
Charles Leclerc
By 2025, Charles Leclerc's net worth is approximated to be in the region of $50 million. The Ferrari driver makes a lot of money each year, said to be around $12-15 million per annum and does not even include bonuses and sponsorships. Leclerc is even known to work with big name brands like Giorgio Armani and Richard Mille. Leclerc is expected to continue and grow his investments. Currently, Leclerc is also as strong on social media as he is in Formula 1, which makes him a strong commercial option for any company. As Leclerc is early in his career too, we expect an increased net worth over the next few years - especially if he continues as a title contender.