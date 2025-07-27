Top 5 Richest Formula 1 Drivers

Charles Leclerc

By 2025, Charles Leclerc's net worth is approximated to be in the region of $50 million. The Ferrari driver makes a lot of money each year, said to be around $12-15 million per annum and does not even include bonuses and sponsorships. Leclerc is even known to work with big name brands like Giorgio Armani and Richard Mille. Leclerc is expected to continue and grow his investments. Currently, Leclerc is also as strong on social media as he is in Formula 1, which makes him a strong commercial option for any company. As Leclerc is early in his career too, we expect an increased net worth over the next few years - especially if he continues as a title contender.