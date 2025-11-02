Top 5 Richest Indian Women Cricketers In Current Indian Women’s Squad 2025: From Smriti Mandhana to Harmanpreet Kaur
India’s richest active women cricketers include Mithali Raj (₹40–45 crore), Smriti Mandhana (₹33–35 crore), Harmanpreet Kaur (₹23–26 crore), Jhulan Goswami (₹8 crore), and Deepti Sharma (₹7–8 crore), earning through cricket, endorsements, and WPL contracts.
Mithali Raj
Her net worth is approximately ₹40-45 crore. She has earned it through cricket, endorsements, commentary, and media roles; India’s highest women's run-scorer.
Smriti Mandhana
Her net worth is ₹33-35 crore. She is a top WPL player and brand ambassador with earnings from endorsements and IPL contracts.
Harmanpreet Kaur
She has a net worth is around ₹23-26 crore. She is the Indian team captain, an all-rounder. She also has endorsement deals that contribute to her wealth.
Jhulan Goswami
Her Net worth is about ₹8 crore. She is a veteran pace bowler with a decades-long career. She is also involved in endorsement deals.
Deepti Sharma
She has a net worth of ₹7-8 crore. She is also an all-rounder success in international cricket, and WPL earnings boost her income.