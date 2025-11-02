LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 5 Richest Indian Women Cricketers In Current Indian Women’s Squad 2025: From Smriti Mandhana to Harmanpreet Kaur

Top 5 Richest Indian Women Cricketers In Current Indian Women’s Squad 2025: From Smriti Mandhana to Harmanpreet Kaur

India’s richest active women cricketers include Mithali Raj (₹40–45 crore), Smriti Mandhana (₹33–35 crore), Harmanpreet Kaur (₹23–26 crore), Jhulan Goswami (₹8 crore), and Deepti Sharma (₹7–8 crore), earning through cricket, endorsements, and WPL contracts.

By: Last Updated: November 2, 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Mithali Raj
1/5

Mithali Raj

Her net worth is approximately ₹40-45 crore. She has earned it through cricket, endorsements, commentary, and media roles; India’s highest women's run-scorer.

Smriti Mandhana
2/5

Smriti Mandhana

Her net worth is ₹33-35 crore. She is a top WPL player and brand ambassador with earnings from endorsements and IPL contracts.

Harmanpreet Kaur
3/5

Harmanpreet Kaur

She has a net worth is around ₹23-26 crore. She is the Indian team captain, an all-rounder. She also has endorsement deals that contribute to her wealth.

Jhulan Goswami
4/5

Jhulan Goswami

Her Net worth is about ₹8 crore. She is a veteran pace bowler with a decades-long career. She is also involved in endorsement deals.

Deepti Sharma
5/5

Deepti Sharma

She has a net worth of ₹7-8 crore. She is also an all-rounder success in international cricket, and WPL earnings boost her income.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS