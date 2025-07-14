LIVE TV
  Top 5 Signs You Are Over-Exfoliating Your Skin This Monsoon

Top 5 Signs You Are Over-Exfoliating Your Skin This Monsoon

Over-exfoliating your skin during the monsoon can do more harm than good. Look out for signs like redness, breakouts, dryness, and sensitivity. Humid weather weakens the skin barrier, making it more vulnerable to damage and irritation.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
1/6

Redness and Irritation

The skin appears burnt with redness, itching, or inflammation in a weakened barrier. This happens due to too much exfoliation in humid weather. This makes your skin more prone to inflammation, rashes, and sensitivity after cleansing.

2/6

Dry and Flaky Skin

Too much exfoliation of the skin and drying away of natural oils give way to dry patches and visible flaking, common during monsoons as skin becomes an easy target for moisture.

3/6

Breakouts

Paradoxically, over-exfoliation causes breakouts simply by compromising your skin barrier and fostering bacterial proliferation over exposed skin surfaces. Especially in monsoon when the sweat and oil level rises.

4/6

Tightness and Shine

This one feels tight or visually glassy, the surface being over-exfoliated and dehydrated. These are common during the monsoon season due to a rise in product use and sweat.

5/6

Heightened Sensitivity

Increased reactions to skincare products or sun exposure are signs that your skin barrier has been compromised through excessive exfoliation. Especially during monsoon, your skin feels muggy and skin-stressing.

6/6

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional skincare advice. Consult a dermatologist before making changes to your skincare routine, especially if you experience persistent skin issues or irritation.

