  • Top 5 Spinners with Most Test Wickets: Can You Guess Who Tops the Chart?

Top 5 Spinners with Most Test Wickets: Can You Guess Who Tops the Chart?

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Nathan Lyon, take a look at the top five highest wicket-taking spinners in Test cricket.

By: Last Updated: October 21, 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800 wickets
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800 wickets

A Sri Lankan player who is an outstanding spinner. He has the highest score of wicket-taker in test cricket history.

Shane Warne (Australia) - 708 wickets
Shane Warne (Australia) - 708 wickets

Australia’s spin great Shane Warne ranks second with 708 wickets in 145 Tests and 3,154 runs without a century.

Anil Kumble (India) - 619 wickets
Anil Kumble (India) - 619 wickets

India’s spin legend Anil Kumble ranks third with 619 wickets in 132 Tests, including 35 five-fors and 8 ten-wicket hauls.

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 562 wickets
Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 562 wickets

Nathan Lyon is in fourth position with 562 wickets in 139 Tests at an average of 30.14, including 24 five-wicket hauls.

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 537 wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 537 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin is in fifth position and has taken 537 wickets in 106 Tests till now, including 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket performances.

