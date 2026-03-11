LIVE TV
Top 5 Tourist Places in Dubai You Must Visit for an Unforgettable Travel Experience

Dubai is one of the world’s most popular travel destinations, known for its futuristic skyline, luxury shopping, and unique desert experiences. From record-breaking skyscrapers to stunning artificial islands and vibrant waterfronts, the city offers attractions that draw millions of tourists every year. If you are planning a trip, here are five must-visit places in Dubai that showcase the best of what this dynamic city has to offer. 

Published: March 11, 2026 16:59:31 IST
Burj Khalifa
1/5
Burj Khalifa

The tallest building in the world and the most famous landmark in Dubai. Visitors go to the observation decks on the 124th, 125th, or 148th floors to enjoy breathtaking views of the city.

Dubai Mall
2/5

Dubai Mall

One of the largest malls in the world. Besides shopping, it features attractions like the aquarium, ice rink, and many restaurants and entertainment options.

Palm Jumeirah
3/5

Palm Jumeirah

A man-made island shaped like a palm tree. It is famous for luxury resorts, beaches, and attractions including the iconic Atlantis The Palm.

Dubai Desert Safari
4/5

Dubai Desert Safari

A must-try experience where tourists enjoy dune bashing, camel rides, traditional food, and cultural shows in the Arabian desert.

Dubai Marina
5/5

Dubai Marina

A stunning waterfront area known for its skyline, luxury yachts, restaurants, and evening walks along the marina promenade.

