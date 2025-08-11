LIVE TV
  From Agni 6 to Pralay: Top 5 Upcoming Indian Missiles With Price, Speed, and Key Features

From Agni 6 to Pralay: Top 5 Upcoming Indian Missiles With Price, Speed, and Key Features

Check out the top 5 upcoming Indian missiles from Agni 6 to Agni-Prime. This covers their price, speed, and advanced strategic capabilities.

August 11, 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
1/6

Agni 6

The missile, still in the underdevelopment category, is an intercontinental ballistic missile that boasts a constructive claim of speeds up to Mach 34. The one design stands for long-range strategic deterrence and can carry an advanced payload delivery system, with an estimated price of ₹25 crores.

2/6

BrahMos-II

The new era of supersonic cruise missiles costing ₹33 crore with speeds of Mach 6-7 is for precision strikes on land and sea-based targets.

3/6

Pralay

A cost of ₹25 crore would be incurred for this short-range tactical surface-to-surface missile at Mach 7-8 speeds. One wishes it would be useful for rapid deployment and high-speed precision strikes in battlefield scenarios.

4/6

Rudram-2,3

Air-surface anti-radiation missiles at each of ₹15 crores, their speeds are Mach 2-5, well designed to destroy enemy radars, surveillance, and electronic warfare installations with a very high degree of efficiency.

5/6

Agni-Prime

A highly advanced intermediate-range ballistic missile, Mach 7-8, ₹50 crores, meant for precision, lightweight missile structure, and mobility enhancements for strategic missions.

6/6

Disclaimer

The information provided is based on publicly available sources and may include estimated specifications. Actual features, costs, and timelines may vary.

