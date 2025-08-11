From Agni 6 to Pralay: Top 5 Upcoming Indian Missiles With Price, Speed, and Key Features
Check out the top 5 upcoming Indian missiles from Agni 6 to Agni-Prime. This covers their price, speed, and advanced strategic capabilities.
Agni 6
The missile, still in the underdevelopment category, is an intercontinental ballistic missile that boasts a constructive claim of speeds up to Mach 34. The one design stands for long-range strategic deterrence and can carry an advanced payload delivery system, with an estimated price of ₹25 crores.
BrahMos-II
The new era of supersonic cruise missiles costing ₹33 crore with speeds of Mach 6-7 is for precision strikes on land and sea-based targets.
Pralay
A cost of ₹25 crore would be incurred for this short-range tactical surface-to-surface missile at Mach 7-8 speeds. One wishes it would be useful for rapid deployment and high-speed precision strikes in battlefield scenarios.
Rudram-2,3
Air-surface anti-radiation missiles at each of ₹15 crores, their speeds are Mach 2-5, well designed to destroy enemy radars, surveillance, and electronic warfare installations with a very high degree of efficiency.
Agni-Prime
A highly advanced intermediate-range ballistic missile, Mach 7-8, ₹50 crores, meant for precision, lightweight missile structure, and mobility enhancements for strategic missions.
Disclaimer
The information provided is based on publicly available sources and may include estimated specifications. Actual features, costs, and timelines may vary.