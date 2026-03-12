LIVE TV
  Top 5 Weekend Getaways Near Gurgaon for a Quick Escape in 2026: Perfect Short Trips for Nature, Adventure and Peace

Top 5 Weekend Getaways Near Gurgaon for a Quick Escape in 2026: Perfect Short Trips for Nature, Adventure and Peace

If you live in Gurgaon and feel the need for a quick break from traffic, office stress and city noise, there are several amazing destinations just a few hours away. From peaceful hill stations to wildlife sanctuaries and royal cities, these places are perfect for a relaxing weekend trip with friends, family or even a solo getaway.

Neemrana Fort Palace
Top 5 Weekend Getaways Near Gurgaon for a Quick Escape in 2026: Perfect Short Trips for Nature, Adventure and Peace

Neemrana Fort Palace

Located around 120 km from Gurgaon, Neemrana Fort Palace is one of the most popular weekend destinations. This 15th century heritage fort has been converted into a luxury hotel and offers stunning views, royal architecture and cultural experiences. Visitors can enjoy ziplining, traditional Rajasthani food and beautiful sunset views from the fort terraces.

Lansdowne
Lansdowne

Lansdowne is a quiet hill station about 270 km from Gurgaon and is known for its peaceful environment and scenic landscapes. Surrounded by pine forests and mountains, it is ideal for travelers looking for calm and nature. Attractions include the serene Bhulla Tal Lake and the historic Viewpoint which offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas.

Rishikesh
Rishikesh

About 240 km from Gurgaon, Rishikesh is famous for adventure sports, yoga retreats and spiritual experiences. Known as the “Yoga Capital of the World,” it attracts travelers from across the globe. Visitors can enjoy river rafting on the Ganges, explore the iconic Laxman Jhula, or attend the evening Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat.

Sariska Tiger Reserve
Sariska Tiger Reserve

If you love wildlife and nature, Sariska Tiger Reserve is a great weekend option located about 200 km from Gurgaon. The reserve is home to Bengal tigers, leopards, deer and many bird species. Visitors can enjoy thrilling jungle safaris and also explore the ancient Kankwari Fort located inside the forest area.

Agra
Agra

Agra is only about 230 km from Gurgaon and is perfect for a short historical trip. The city is home to one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the iconic Taj Mahal. Tourists can also explore the majestic Agra Fort and enjoy the famous local sweet called Petha.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for general information only. Travel distances, timings, and activities may change. Readers should verify the latest details before planning their trip.

