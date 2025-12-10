LIVE TV
Top 6 Beginner-Friendly Easy Workouts You Can Do Right Now at Home

Staying active at home doesn’t require a gym or equipment; just a few simple exercises can help build strength and flexibility. These quick workouts are perfect for beginners and fit easily into any small space or daily routine.

Jumping Jacks
Jumping Jacks

A quick full-body warm-up that boosts energy and heart rate instantly.

Bodyweight Squats
Bodyweight Squats

Strengthens legs and glutes while improving balance and posture.

Planks
Planks

Builds a strong core and supports your back with just a steady hold.

Push-Ups
Push-Ups

Great for toning arms and chest; start with knee push-ups if needed.

Marching in Place
Marching in Place

A low-impact cardio move that keeps you active in small spaces.

Cat-Cow Stretch
Cat-Cow Stretch

Releases back stiffness and improves flexibility, especially after sitting long.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

These exercises are general fitness suggestions and may not be suitable for everyone. If you have any medical conditions, pain, or injuries, please consult a healthcare or fitness professional before starting a new workout routine.

