Top 6 Books That Can Turn You Into a Human Encyclopedia
Have you ever wished to become that person who always has interesting facts, historical details, and quick, factful answers? Then there is a quick way to become that it’s reading, which can sharpen your general knowledge and make you more confident in real-life conversations. The right book can always make you ready for debates and even competitive exams. Don’t worry to hustle we’ve already made a list here of must-read books that can enhance your GK or can truly turn you into a “human encyclopedia.”
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
This global bestseller explores human evolution through the eyes of biology and science. It makes you understand what it means to be human and the concepts of money, gods, and the creation of this world.
Factfulness by Hans Rosling
This book will make you understand the world better through data and facts. It gives a reality of simple questions that we might get answers wrong like poverty in the world, and increasing population.
A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson
A must-read for science lovers, to understand the time from the Big Bang to the discovery of quantum mechanics, via evolution and geology.
India After Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha
The book describes India after gaining Independence from the British. The major events that show political shifts and controversies from the past.
General Knowledge 2025 by Manohar Pandey
One of the most popular GK books for students to enhance their knowledge and for competitive exams. This book updates early with facts on current affairs, politics, sports, and science.
Cosmos by Carl Sagan
The book explores the idea of the universe, astronomy, and robotic space exploration. It also traces how science and civilization developed side by side and the minds that built the foundation of modern science.
