Top 6 Books That Can Turn You Into a Human Encyclopedia

Have you ever wished to become that person who always has interesting facts, historical details, and quick, factful answers? Then there is a quick way to become that it’s reading, which can sharpen your general knowledge and make you more confident in real-life conversations. The right book can always make you ready for debates and even competitive exams. Don’t worry to hustle we’ve already made a list here of must-read books that can enhance your GK or can truly turn you into a “human encyclopedia.”