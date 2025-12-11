Top 6 Bowlers With the Most Five-Wicket Hauls in ODI History
The leading wicket-takers in ODIs, who had recorded the most five-wicket hauls, included Waqar Younis, Muralitharan, Starc, Brett Lee, Afridi, and Malinga, all of whom had the speed, swing, spin mastery, and winning spells in matches.
Waqar Younis (13)
The pacer of Pakistan ruled the ODIs with his reverse swing and took 13 five-wicket hauls across 262 matches during the late 1990s and mid-2000s.
Muttiah Muralitharan (10)
The Sri Lankan spinners' doosra and other variations result in 10 five-wicket hauls in 350 ODIs, peaking throughout the 1990s-2010s.
Mitchell Starc (9)
The left-arm fast bowler from Australia has 9 five-fors in 127 ODIs, combining pace and swing; his career is expected to last till 2025.
Brett Lee (9)
The fast bowler was an express-speed nightmare for the opposition, taking 9 fives in 221 ODIs, and was dubbed Australia's strike bowler of the 2000s decade.
Shahid Afridi (9)
The all-rounder from Pakistan, whose leg-spin was at times explosive, got 9 fives in 398 ODIs, recognised as a highlight of his boom-bust career.
Lasith Malinga (8)
The Sri Lankan slinger who could not be hit because of his toe-crushing yorkers won 8 five-wicket hauls in 220 ODIs, during the 2007-2019 period, was a star.