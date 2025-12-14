Dream International Trips Under ₹1 Lakh: 6 Budget-Friendly Picks for Indians
Dreaming of an international trip on a tight budget?
Yes, foreign travel doesn’t have to cost a fortune.
With visa-free or easy-visa options, Indians can explore abroad affordably.
Here are 6 international destinations Indians can visit under ₹1 lakh.
Nepal
No visa required and extremely budget-friendly for Indians.
Mountains, temples, and cheap food make it perfect for a short trip.
Bhutan
Visa-free entry with minimal daily costs.
Clean cities, peaceful vibes, and affordable local stays.
Sri Lanka
Short flights and low-cost hotels keep expenses in control.
Beaches, tea gardens, and cultural spots on a budget.
Thailand
Visa-free entry and plenty of cheap hostels and street food.
Famous for nightlife, beaches, and shopping at low prices.
Vietnam
Affordable flights and very cheap food and transport.
Great for culture, street markets, and scenic landscapes.
Indonesia
Budget-friendly stays and food options available.
Beaches, temples, and cafes without luxury spending.
Disclaimer
This content is for general information purposes only. Travel costs may vary based on season, flight prices, accommodation choices, and personal spending habits. Visa rules, entry requirements, and budgets are subject to change. Always check official airline, hotel, and government sources before planning your trip.