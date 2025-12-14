LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Dream International Trips Under ₹1 Lakh: 6 Budget-Friendly Picks for Indians

Dream International Trips Under ₹1 Lakh: 6 Budget-Friendly Picks for Indians

Dreaming of an international trip on a tight budget?
Yes, foreign travel doesn’t have to cost a fortune.
With visa-free or easy-visa options, Indians can explore abroad affordably.
Here are 6 international destinations Indians can visit under ₹1 lakh.

By: Last Updated: December 14, 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Nepal
1/7

Nepal

No visa required and extremely budget-friendly for Indians.
Mountains, temples, and cheap food make it perfect for a short trip.

Bhutan
2/7

Bhutan

Visa-free entry with minimal daily costs.
Clean cities, peaceful vibes, and affordable local stays.

Sri Lanka
3/7

Sri Lanka

Short flights and low-cost hotels keep expenses in control.
Beaches, tea gardens, and cultural spots on a budget.

Thailand
4/7

Thailand

Visa-free entry and plenty of cheap hostels and street food.
Famous for nightlife, beaches, and shopping at low prices.

Vietnam
5/7

Vietnam

Affordable flights and very cheap food and transport.
Great for culture, street markets, and scenic landscapes.

Indonesia
6/7

Indonesia

Budget-friendly stays and food options available.
Beaches, temples, and cafes without luxury spending.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for general information purposes only. Travel costs may vary based on season, flight prices, accommodation choices, and personal spending habits. Visa rules, entry requirements, and budgets are subject to change. Always check official airline, hotel, and government sources before planning your trip.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS