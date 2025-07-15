LIVE TV
  Top 6 Foods That Improve Brain Function and Memory

Top 6 Foods That Improve Brain Function and Memory

The right foods can fuel your brain, improve concentration, and support memory. Here are six powerful foods backed by science to enhance cognitive performance and mental clarity.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 5:24 PM IST
1/7

Fatty Fish

Such fatty fishes as salmon and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which aid in the formation of brain and nerve cells, thereby enhancing memory, concentration, and brain health in general.

2/7

Coffee

As it contains caffeine and antioxidants can put you in a good mood, and help you concentrate. If you consume moderately is considered good for brain performance and decreases the risk of neurological disorders.

3/7

Blueberries

Full of antioxidants, blueberries are thought to shield the brain from oxidative stress and enhance memory and communication across brain cells.

4/7

Turmeric

Curcumin, the active agent in turmeric, can cross the blood-brain barrier, reduce inflammation, elevate mood, and stimulate new brain cell growth.

5/7

Broccoli

This is an excellent source of antioxidants and vitamin K. Broccoli boosts brain health by enhancing cognitive function and guarding against brain aging.

6/7

Pumpkin Seeds

This is full of zinc, magnesium, copper, and iron. Pumpkin seeds assist in nerve signaling, alleviate stress, promote memory, and enhance cognitive ability.

7/7

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only. Dietary changes should be made in consultation with a healthcare provider, especially if you have underlying medical conditions.

