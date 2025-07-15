LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
  • Top 6 Hidden European Gems for Summer – Beyond France & Italy

Top 6 Hidden European Gems for Summer – Beyond France & Italy

Skip the usual France and Italy crowds explore these six underrated European gems perfect for summer. From stunning coastlines to vibrant cities and serene countrysides, each offers unique culture, cuisine, and memorable experiences.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
1/7

Greece

Greece has white Santorini villages and ancient marvels in Athens. It boasts sunny beaches, lively nightlife, and tasty food. Aegean Sea clear waters are perfect to relax during summer.

2/7

Portugal

Quirky Lisbon streets, golden Algarve beaches, and melancholy Fado songs turn Portugal into a summer paradise. Discover the castles, taste port wine, and soak up endless sunshine without overspending.

3/7

Spain

Beyond Barcelona, Spain will amaze with Andalusian festivals, Mallorcan beaches, and Basque country cuisine. Warm welcomes, late-night snacks, and lively festivals guarantee a sunny, unforgettable journey throughout Europe.

4/7

Croatia

The Adriatic shores of Croatia feature old towns and charming islands such as Hvar. It is an ideal destination for visitors to sail, swim, and explore. Game of Thrones enthusiasts appreciate Dubrovnik's legendary walled city and lively streets.

5/7

Norway

Norway has stunning fjords, midnight sun, and excellent trekking. During summer, there are unique days when the sun does not set as much, which is pleasant to witness picturesque villages and peaceful waters.

6/7

Slovenia

Slovenia is a secret treasure that blends mountain scenery and ocean allure. Stroll through charming city Ljubljana, paddle on jade-green Lake Bled, and venture through verdant caves, all in a compact, budget-friendly, environmentally friendly haven ideal for summer.

7/7

Disclaimer

Travel conditions, visa requirements, and local regulations may change. Always check official guidelines before planning your trip. Prices and experiences mentioned are general examples and may vary.

