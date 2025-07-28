Not Just Salads: 6 High-Fibre Foods You Should Be Adding to Your Daily Diet
Think fibre is just in salads? Think again! Discover 6 high-fibre foods you can easily add to your daily meals for better digestion and overall health.
Lentils
Lentils are high protein and high-fiber foods to keep you feeling fuller longer than most foods! Lentils work well in curries, stews and soups, and will provide you with the longest sustainable energy.
Oats
Oats, particularly prepared as oatmeal or rolled into overnight oats, are one the healthiest sources of heart healthy fiber, known as beta-glucan, which lowers cholesterol and lowers blood sugar and will keep you full until the afternoon.
Kidney Beans
Chickpeas, kidney beans and black beans have plenty of plant protein and fiber. You can add them to chilies, stews or dips, and you'll be so full!
Avocados
Avocados are just so convenient, they are creamy and delicious, and filled with healthy fats and fiber. You can add them to avocado toast or add them to wraps or blend it into smoothies for a filling healthy experience.
Raspberries
Raspberries are sweet, filled with fiber and good for you. Raspberries are a great sweet snack on their own, or as a topping on yogurt or as a topping for your cereal or oatmeal.
Quinoa
Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that is also high in protein and fibre! You can use quinoa as a filling base for salads and poke-bowls, and also a healthier alternative to rice.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is intended for general informational purposes only. Please consult a registered dietitian or healthcare provider before making significant dietary changes.