Not Just Salads: 6 High-Fibre Foods You Should Be Adding to Your Daily Diet

Raspberries

Raspberries are sweet, filled with fiber and good for you. Raspberries are a great sweet snack on their own, or as a topping on yogurt or as a topping for your cereal or oatmeal. Quinoa Quinoa is high in protein, fiber and is a gluten free grain! Quinoa is used as a base for many yummy salads and poke-bowls, or used as a healthier rice alternative.