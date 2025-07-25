  • Home>
Top 6 Highest-Paid OnlyFans Creators in 2025: From Cardi B to Belle Delphine

This lists the top 6 highest-paid OnlyFans creators in 2025, including Cardi B, Sophie Rain, Bella Thorne, and others. From celebrity influence to niche branding and content exclusivity, these creators have earned millions through unique strategies and loyal fan bases.

July 25, 2025
1/7

Cardi B – $47 Million (inactive)

Cardi B earned $47 million from these days on her brief OnlyFans phase. True, it is inactive now. However, her celebrity status and the worth of exclusive content combined to explode revenues and build up among interested subscribers in no time.

2/7

Sophie Rain – $43 Million

Sophie Rain earns $43 million yearly. This virgin image, coupled with a religious branding of some sort, makes her a very rare personality in today's world, gaining her huge attention and loyal OnlyFans subscribers.

3/7

Bella Thorne – $37.3 Million

Bella Thorne generated revenues of $37.3 million from VIP content, glamour shoots, and early platform fame. She keeps promoting her acting career and fan base on OnlyFans.

4/7

Iggy Azalea – $36 Million

Iggy Azalea generates a huge $36 million from the sales of top-notch content, offering fans one-on-one interaction mixed with an aura of luxury that weaves together celebrity appeal and OnlyFans exclusivity, and style.

5/7

Bhad Bhabie – $34 Million

Bhad Bhabie is making $34 million despite difficulties with inconsistency. Her viral fame, young audience, and outspoken personality keep the subscribers engaged and ready to pay for updates.

6/7

Belle Delphine - $34 Million

She produces adult-themed content based primarily on cosplay. Her unique ability to market her drops on a regular basis and consistent weird-out branding created an ever engaged fan base and created growing engagement which ultimately levels of passive income.

7/7

Disclaimer

Earnings mentioned are based on publicly available estimates and reports. Actual figures may vary. This article is for informational purposes only and does not endorse any platform or individual creator.

